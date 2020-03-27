Mobile County Public Schools talks about school closures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Schools staying shut is a message Mobile County Public Schools has been preparing for, and not one Governor Ivey said she made lightly.

The shutdown is something Mobile County Public Schools has been preparing for, but hoped would never have to happen. Spokesperson for the district, Rena Philips said, “We have a team of educators who have already worked to make a plan for this and we are submitting that plan to the state, and as soon as the state approves it, we will give our parents the details.”

Lessons will mostly take place online, but Philips said the district is working on a plan for students who do not have access to internet or a computer. She said, “We will also have something in place probably in the form of packets that they will be able to pick up and do at home because we do want to make sure that we reach every student.”

It’s an effort to fight what educators call the “Summer slide” where students regress in learning. State Superintendent Mackey said there will also be a “homework hotline” students can call if they need help. He added, “Alabama Public TV has stepped up and they’re going to be broadcasting courses at different times during the day to different age levels and subjects.”

“Alabama Public TV has stepped up and they’re going to be broadcasting courses at different times during the day to different age levels and subjects.”

LATEST STORIES: