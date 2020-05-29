Mobile County License Commission clerk with COVID-19 had contact with hundreds of people

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A clerk at the Michael Boulevard Mobile County License Commission office was just diagnosed with COVID-19. Now there are concerns from people who visited that office.

License Commissioner Nick Matranga told Cherish Lombard that the employee with COVID is now home recovering, but she did have contact with hundreds of people. So now, the Michael Boulevard office is shut down until at least Thursday so all other employees can be tested.

“We sent them home last Friday, and it was Wednesday we found out that they were positive,” said Matranga.

He says there’s really no way to know exactly who had contact with that employee.

“She interacted probably with about 400 or 500 people so as far as last week goes, up until last Friday, anybody that came to the Michael Boulevard office here at Michael Square, we would recommend that they go get tested,” Matranga said.

He says they are doing everything they can to stop the spread of COVID-19 at all of the offices.

“All of our people are having masks, they’re behind screens, and they have gloves. So we minimize it as much as possible,” Matranga said.

He also said the Michael Boulevard building is sanitized every Wednesday, which was even happening prior to it reopening.

That office being closed is causing additional issues for customers — longer waits at other locations.

“Went to the Michael Boulevard location, and they were closed down so I came back here and stood in line for right at 3.5, 4 hours,” said Marcus Howell, who needed to renew his car tag.

The commissioner says if you don’t have time to wait, remember, there’s no penalty for a late tag up until June 19.

Until the Michael Boulevard office reopens, you can also go to one of the three other Mobile County locations in Theodore, Eight Mile and Citronelle. You are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. And if you don’t need to go to an office, the comissioner asks that you conduct business online.

Mobile County License Commission: https://www.mobilecountylc.com/



Because of state legislation that was passed (Alabama Code Title 1. General Provisions § 1-3-8) to make Jefferson Davis’ birthday a state-wide holiday, offices will be closed Monday, June 1 and will reopen on Tuesday, June 2, from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

