Mobile County leads the state in COVID-19 deaths

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Alabama’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard, Mobile County has nine COVID-19 deaths, surpassing Jefferson County. Jefferson County has eight confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health reported 3,611 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 95 deaths. There are 454 confirmed cases in Mobile County, 71 confirmed cases in Baldwin County, 12 confirmed cases in Washington County, and 19 confirmed cases in Clarke County.

LATEST STORIES