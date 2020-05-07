Mobile County Health Officer compares number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in neighboring states

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dr. Bernard H. Eichold, Health Officer of Mobile County and a partner in the COVID-19 Unified Command with the City of Mobile and the Mobile County Commission, issued a statement comparing the number of confirmed cases in Alabama to neighboring states.

According to his statement, Alabama has the lowest COVID-19 rate per 100,000 people compared to neighboring states. Alabama’s rate is 170.1 per 100,000. Louisiana has the highest rate at 638.3 per 100,000.

Read his full statement below.

These have been very hard times. A review of cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 of population data shows Alabama has the lowest number of confirmed cases among the southeastern United States.

Although we have not reached the White House goal for Phase I re-entry, our very conservative and difficult efforts are working and saving lives. Further lifting of restrictions is being considered.

Data from CDC COVID-19 Rate per 100,000 on May 6, 2020:

Alabama: 170.1

Florida: 173.2

Georgia: 277.5

Louisiana: 638.3

Mississippi: 274.8

Tennessee: 200.5 Bernard H. Eichold II, M.D., Dr. P.H., F.A.C.P.

Health Officer of Mobile County

LATEST STORIES