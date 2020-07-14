Mobile County Health Department wants public to fill out coronavirus survey

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is asking the public to participate in a survey about how COVID-19 is impacting our community. This is for Mobile County residents.
To take part in this survey, visit this link and complete all portions for submission.
To get more information about how COVID-19 in our community or to find testing sites in our area, call 888-264-2256.
