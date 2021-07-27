Mobile County Health Department turns to outreach clinics in vaccination efforts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a push to get more vaccinated in Mobile County, the Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is targeting locations in areas of high rates of infection, limited vaccine coverage, and areas considered socially vulnerable with outreach vaccination clinics.

On Friday, the MCHD will hold another outreach clinic at the Top of the Line Barbershop, hoping to get more people vaccinated.

As customers settle into Sean Rogers’ chair, he makes sure they know about a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at his shop. He reached out to MCHD after seeing many of his customers getting sick with the virus, and others not knowing

“They are getting information but none of them are getting the correct information.” Sean Rogers, co-owner of Top of the Line Barbershop

Rogers already got his vaccine and wants to encourage others to get theirs, especially the young customers who walk through his doors.

“Hearing it from myself and my partner, they kind of listen to us. By having that Pfizer, I think we’ll have a pretty good turnout with the young people. That’s where I really want to reach out to them,” said Rogers. Sean Rogers, co-owner of Top of the Line Barbershop

About 30% of the Mobile County population is fully vaccinated from COVID-19, and it has been that way for several weeks. The Mobile County Health Department is trying to move the needle by bringing vaccination clinics to you.

“If we can communicate with them in a venue or in an environment that they are comfortable in, hopefully, that will be a better outcome.” Dr. Rendi Murphree

The health department has been partnering with churches, American Legion posts, schools, and even barbershops to get more people vaccinated. The health department says being in those venues provides an opportunity, and that, plus the increase in cases of COVID-19, has increased the number they’re vaccinating. Just last week, they gave out twice as many vaccines as they did the week before.

“Just trying to take the vaccine as close to the people that we could to try to make it as convenient as possible for them. So that if they’re on the fence about getting vaccinated and they get their hair cut and they happen to say ‘oh the vaccine is here, I’ll go ahead and get it. Just trying to remove as many barriers as possible.” Dr. Rendi Murphree

“I love my community, I love what I do. I want to see them long after this thing is over with,” said Rogers.

MCHD will be at Rogers’ shop at 1302 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. Friday. It is a Pfizer event, meaning those 12 and older can get the vaccine.

The health department is also looking for more locations to hold outreach clinics, specifically in Grand Bay, Wilmer, and Dawes.

You can find a list of all of the MCHD’s vaccination clinics here.