Mobile County Health Department to hold “Know B4U Go” COVID-19 testing

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department will be offering free rapid testing for COVID-19 ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday Saturday.

It is part of their initiative to “Know B4U Go,” so those who are gathering or going out of town can know if they’ve been exposed to the virus before leaving.

The health department says they want those who are going to be moving around for the Thanksgiving holiday to be doing so as safely as possible.

“We’re just doing the family here in Thomasville so its going to be about 8 when its usually about 108,” said Lakisha Monghan.

“Smaller gathering,” said Alexis Damron when asked about her Thanksgiving plans this year.

Thanksgiving will look a little different this year for many around the country.

“My husband and I are in high risk categories, not only for health purposes but age,” said Damron. She continued, “it’s almost like take your COVID test before coming!”

The Mobile County Health Department is making it easy and free to get tested.

“If you happen to have COVID and you don’t know it you don’t attend a gathering where you might unintentionally infect other people,” said Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department.

MCHD is offering free rapid testing to anyone on Saturday, November 21. Since it is rapid COVID-19 testing, you will be given results while you wait. Appointments will be available, but walk-ins will also be allowed.

The test is free and you do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested.

Testing times and locations (all Saturday, November 21):

Keeler Memorial Building (251 North Bayou Street, Mobile): 8 a.m. to noon

Dauphin Island Parkway Health Center (2601 Dauphin Island Parkway, Mobile): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eight Mile Health Center (4909 Saint Stephens Road, Prichard): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Mobile Health Center (950 East Coy Smith Highway, Mount Vernon): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Semmes Health Center (3810 Wulff Road East, Semmes): 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Women’s Health Center (248 Cox Street, Mobile) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Many we spoke with on Friday had heard of the free testing, and thought it was a good idea.

“That way people aren’t just fearful to gather with a few family members other than the ones they live with,” said Damron.

Some have already discussed with their family members about testing plans.

“We don’t want to endanger the children, they don’t want to endanger us,” said Damron.

The health department is also using the testing event to raise awareness of COVID-19 testing they offer. You can get tested Monday – Friday at the Mobile County Health Department. Just call (251) 690-8889 to make an appointment.

