Mobile County Health Department sets up screening tent outside urgent care clinic

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department has set up a tent outside of their main building in downtown Mobile for screenings before patients can enter the urgent care there.

This is not for COVID-19 testing. It is to screen patients before they can enter the Keeler Memorial building for normal urgent care needs. The hours for the urgent care clinic are 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday – Friday.

As of right now, the MCHD does not have the supplies to conduct COVID-19 testing, they are waiting on the supplies.

The urgent care at the Keeler Memorial building is one of three clinics still open in the city. The urgent care is open in downtown Mobile, only sick patients are asked to go there. Newburn Health Center is also open for WIC participants, and for well babies’ well-child checks. The Women’s Center is also still open for OB services, which is located directly behind the Newburn Health Center. MCHD announced earlier this week they would close all other clinics starting today because of concerns over the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Alabama.

As of Wednesday morning, there are 39 confirmed cases of the virus in Alabama, none have been reported in Mobile County.

All other clinics are now closed.

The following Healthcare Lines will be established to assist our patients during this time:

· Medical Triage Line at 251-690-8978

· Pharmacy Refill Line at 251-445-8635

· COVID-19 Information Line at 251-410-MCHD (6243)

The following capabilities will move to an online environment:

· All food handler classes (no face to face classes will be offered)

· Vital Records can be ordered online from the Alabama Department of Public Health. Print and mail (http://mchd.org/General/Home.aspx; selects Services and click Marriage/Birth Certificates) a vital records application request to ADPH, Center for Health Statistics, Box 5625, Montgomery, AL 36103-5625, along with your payment of $15.

MCHD is suspending all routine environmental inspections, but any complaints for these departments should be sent by email to iscomplaints@mchd.org. MCHD will only be conducting responses for Onsite Sewage, Environmental Health Inspections, and Vector Services on a case-by-case basis.

LATEST STORIES: