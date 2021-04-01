Mobile County Health Department schedules ‘Know B4U Go’ COVID-19 testing event ahead of Easter

RELEASE FROM THE MOBILE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

MOBILE, Ala. — The Mobile County Health Department and Family Health, its primary care division,

are planning a special COVID-19 testing event titled “Know B4U Go.” The testing will take place Friday, April 2, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Keeler Memorial Building Parking Lot in Downtown Mobile (251 North Bayou Street).

The idea behind the event is for people to get tested for COVID-19 before traveling or gathering during the Easter holiday. This is intended to protect your family, as well as other travelers. This will be rapid COVID-19 testing, which will provide results while you wait. It will follow a first-come,

first-served format. No appointments will be taken.

The COVID-19 testing is available at no cost to the patient. Individuals do not need to be displaying symptoms to be tested. The current statewide Health Order from Gov. Kay Ivey states non-work-related gatherings that cannot maintain a 6-foot distance between people of different households are prohibited. This is in place until Friday, April 9.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offer the following considerations to slow the spread of COVID-19 during small holiday gatherings (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019 ncov/dailylife-coping/holidays/winter.html):

Attending gatherings to observe religious and spiritual holidays increases your risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. The safest way to observe religious and spiritual holidays this year is to gather virtually, with people who live within your household, or outdoors, and at least 6 feet apart from others.

• Enjoy traditional meals with those who live with you.

• Practice religious holiday customs at home.

• Prepare and deliver a meal to a neighbor.

• Watch virtual religious and cultural performances.

• Attend religious ceremonies virtually.

• If you plan to celebrate with others, the outdoors is safer than the indoors.