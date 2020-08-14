Mobile County Health Department says COVID-19 cases trending down

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department reports COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days are trending down.

While the county reports a decrease in cases, the Alabama Department of Public Health reports seven Coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, August 12, five of which were people from Mobile County.

Mobile County Health Officer Dr. Bert Eichold attributes the downward trend to people wearing face masks and taking the pandemic seriously. In a statement, he said in part, “Every measure we can take helps to keep Mobile County residents safe.”

One woman who’s familiar with masks making a difference is Hannah Ashbee, the founder of the Facebook group Restaurants in Mobile and Baldwin County wearing face masks.

She and coworkers started the group because they wanted somewhere they knew would be wearing face masks to go for lunch. Ashbee said, “We decided we would do a Facebook page where we could gather restaurants and things that took the virus serious and wore masks to protect their patrons and things of that nature.”

Mobile County’s Health Department reports at least 229 Mobilians have died from COVID-19. Ashbee lost her own mother to Coronavirus on Mother’s Day. She said, “It’s been extremely difficult because we weren’t able to say goodbye to her. The nursing home that she was at was closed down in March and so that was the last time we got to see her.”

Ashbee hopes the group she made makes a difference. She said, “The virus is, it doesn’t discriminate against people. I mean it can harm your grandmother and your father and your mother, and it’s important for us to keep our elderly safe.”

The Mobile County Health Department reports positive COVID-19 laboratory tests are down six percent since the beginning of July.

