Mobile County Health Department reports third COVID-19 death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting the death of the third patient who tested positive for COVID-19.
The Mobile County resident was a 56-year-old male who had a history of underlying medical conditions.
The man was taken to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms, and was admitted.
RELEASE FROM THE MCHD:
“We are sad to report our third death in Mobile County,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health
Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons
infected in their thoughts and prayers.”
