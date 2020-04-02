Mobile County Health Department reports third COVID-19 death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting the death of the third patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mobile County resident was a 56-year-old male who had a history of underlying medical conditions.

The man was taken to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms, and was admitted.

RELEASE FROM THE MCHD:

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of

a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the third death of a

Mobile County resident.

The individual was a 56-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He

presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.

“We are sad to report our third death in Mobile County,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health

Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons

infected in their thoughts and prayers.” Mobile County Health Department

LATEST STORIES: