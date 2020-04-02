Mobile County Health Department reports third COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department is reporting the death of the third patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mobile County resident was a 56-year-old male who had a history of underlying medical conditions.

The man was taken to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms, and was admitted.

RELEASE FROM THE MCHD:

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is reporting the death of
a patient who previously tested positive for COVID-19. This event marks the third death of a
Mobile County resident.
The individual was a 56-year-old male. He had a history of underlying medical conditions. He
presented to the hospital with known COVID-19 symptoms and was hospitalized.
“We are sad to report our third death in Mobile County,” said Dr. Bernard H. Eichold II, Health
Officer for Mobile County. “Everyone should take this (illness) very seriously and keep persons
infected in their thoughts and prayers.”

Mobile County Health Department

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories