Mobile County Health Department releases new COVID-19 numbers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile County Health Department has released its’ latest findings on the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities. The findings were for local, statewide, national, and worldwide cases.

There are currently more than 615-thousand cases worldwide, with nearly 29-thousand deaths. Nationally, there are nearly 105-thousand cases, with 1,500 deaths. Statewide, there are 641 cases, with 4 deaths. In Mobile County, there are 25 cases, with the one recently confirmed death being a 66-year old male who passed away from the virus on Friday.

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
