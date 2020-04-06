Mobile County Health Department prepares for hurricane season with COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former U.S. Surgeon General describes COVID-19 as a category five hurricane saying what we’re seeing now are only the outer bands coming ashore.

Hurricane season does not start until June, but the Mobile County Health Department is already making plans in case we have to deal with a natural disaster on top of Coronavirus.

Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, “We still don’t know if the virus is going to continue with transmission throughout the summer.”

If it does, Doctor Murphree said the Health Department is making plans. She says preparing for a worst-case scenario can be difficult, and Coronavirus is much different than a hurricane, but she said the Gulf Coast knows how to weather storms and is resilient.

Dr. Murphree said, “Even though we know when a hurricane is coming, and when it ends, there’s always an extremely lengthy recovery period and we all have to bond together and work together as a community to, you know, recover from this storm.”

