Mobile County Health Department defines COVID-19 outbreak, parents react

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department announced coronavirus outbreaks in Saraland and Satsuma.

An outbreak may sound like a lot of people, but there’s a different threshold when it comes to COVID-19. Dr. Rendi Murphree with the Mobile County Health Department said, “The two zip codes that we have accelerated transmission, much more community transmission than anywhere in the county, are 36571 that’s a Saraland zip code, and 36572, that’s a Satsuma.”

She added, “We know that we have outbreaks in the school system there.”

The health department reports there are different categories for outbreaks with different thresholds. For a long-term care facility, it’s one case. For a community, it’s two cases. For a school, the threshold is three cases.

MCPSS defined COVID-19 outbreak thresholds

WKRG News 5 asked Satsuma’s Superintendent Dr. Bart Reeves about the reported outbreak and how he feels about the threshold for the definition of one. He said, “An outbreak to me is an unexpected increase in the number of cases. Five weeks ago, we had been in school for nine weeks with only three cases, and in week 10, we had seven. To me, that was an outbreak. The Mobile County Department of Health defines an outbreak as three per school and we respect that definition, and by that definition, we had an outbreak last week with six students. Over the past five weeks, we have had an average of fewer than five positive cases per week.”

The district also sent home 30 students believed to be in close contact.

We compared the numbers in Satsuma with Mobile County Public Schools and Baldwin County Public Schools. Mobile’s latest numbers show no schools qualify for an outbreak. Baldwin County’s latest numbers show Rockwell Elementary (4), Spanish Fort Middle (3), and Spanish Fort High School (7) all with at least three cases which puts them within the definition of an outbreak.

WKRG News 5 spoke with several parents about COVID-19 in Satsuma and Saraland, most of whom requested to remain anonymous.

Kris Harding said her daughter was sent home twice to quarantine due to other students having COVID-19. We asked her if it disrupted her learning. She said, “It did not have an impact on her homework because they have online schooling that transitions seamlessly.” She added, “So she didn’t miss any of her assignments although she did mention that it’s easier being in the classroom and front of the teacher. As a parent it was frustrating only because on her behalf, because she wanted to be in school not at home. I am one of the lucky ones that my daughter is in eighth grade and I don’t work so it didn’t hamper any work schedule like many parents have.” Harding said, “I think the schools are doing all that they can hear at Satsuma they are temperature testing and really being on the lookout for COVID-19 cases. As soon as a student has a temperature or other symptoms the students around them the parents are notified ASAP and are directed to go get their kids right then and there so I feel that they are doing their job very well.”

Not all parents feel so positive. A parent of Satsuma students, who wanted to remain anonymous, said, “The resource officer at the high school wasn’t wearing a mask ‘as required’ at registration. A large portion of the community refuses to wear a mask as customers and employees at businesses. Trick or treating in the neighborhoods on Halloween was referred to in the community Facebook pages as a ‘protest’. Social distancing is being ignored in public places and in stores. The schools themselves have seemed to stay on top of everything and the superintendent has been very transparent.”

The parent said they will keep their students in virtual learning for at least the rest of this year.

