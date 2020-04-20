Mobile County first responders surprise boy for his birthday

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Aiden Armstrong turned seven years old on Sunday, but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he couldn’t have a traditional birthday party.

His mom, Tess, says she was bummed to have to cancel his party, but they had another idea. Her husband, Eric, works for the Mobile County garage, painting sheriff’s vehicles. So, they posted on his Facebook page, hoping one or two of his first responder friends would drive-by.

The family was surprised when people with Seven Hills Fire, Grand Bay Fire, Theodore-Dawes Fire, St. Elmo Fire, Fowl River Fire, Mobile County EMS, Mobile police, and Mobile County sheriff started parading in front of their home all to wish Aiden a happy birthday!

As the trucks and cars rolled past, they handed the 7-year-old posters, while running their sirens, honking and singing happy birthday to him.



























Courtesy: Tess Armstrong

“I just want to let them know that their selfless act made a little boy the happiest kid. I cannot thank everyone enough and those that worked behind the scenes and those that took the time to drive through. We are so incredibly thankful,” said Tess.

Tess says Aiden was not disappointed and that this was his best birthday yet.

