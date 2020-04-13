Mobile County DHR employee tests positive for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Human Resources has confirmed an employee has tested positive for COVID-19 in one of their Mobile County offices.

Alabama DHR says their four largest offices, including those in Mobile County, were professionally deep cleaned and fogged on April 4th due to the larger volume of traffic in those offices. The employee that tested positive had not been in the office since prior to the cleaning.

The department says its employees are providing essential services to the people of Alabama. In order to protect the employees, Alabama DHR says they have reduced the number of staff working in each office. The employees have also been provided with hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, wipes, gloves and other items. They are also providing additional funding for county offices to purchase more of these items. The in-office staff has also been instructed to follow ADPH guidelines and stay six feet apart. In some program areas, changes were made to reduce the need for face to face contact with clients.

