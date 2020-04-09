Mobile County COVID-19 breakdown April 9, 2020

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

e Mobile County Health Department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department sent the following update Thursday afternoon.


Severe Outcomes among Patients with COVID-19 Disease‒Mobile County, Alabama, April 9, 2020 Hospitalization: Among 40 patients hospitalized with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 disease:3 (7.5%) were age 25-49 years, 15 (37.5%) were 50-64 years, and 22 (55.0%) were ≥65 years old. Among hospitalized patients with known sex and race, 24 (60.0%) were male and 31 (77.5%) were African American.

This report was generated by the Mobile County Health Department. All data are preliminary and subject to change as we continue to investigate reports of COVID-19 disease in Mobile County residents.

Deaths: Seven patients who died from COVID-19 illness were between the ages of 53 and 78; 6 (85.7%) were male and 5 (71.4%) were African American. They each had underlying medical conditions, developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and were hospitalized at the time of death.

MCHD Update April 9, 2020 1:50 pm

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories