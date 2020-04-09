Mobile County COVID-19 breakdown April 9, 2020

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department sent the following update Thursday afternoon.

Severe Outcomes among Patients with COVID-19 Disease‒Mobile County, Alabama, April 9, 2020 Hospitalization: Among 40 patients hospitalized with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 disease:3 (7.5%) were age 25-49 years, 15 (37.5%) were 50-64 years, and 22 (55.0%) were ≥65 years old. Among hospitalized patients with known sex and race, 24 (60.0%) were male and 31 (77.5%) were African American.

This report was generated by the Mobile County Health Department. All data are preliminary and subject to change as we continue to investigate reports of COVID-19 disease in Mobile County residents.

Deaths: Seven patients who died from COVID-19 illness were between the ages of 53 and 78; 6 (85.7%) were male and 5 (71.4%) were African American. They each had underlying medical conditions, developed symptoms consistent with COVID-19, and were hospitalized at the time of death.

