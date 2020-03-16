Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Mobile County Commission to hold a Special Emergency Meeting

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (1:59 p.m.) — As the Mobile County Commission voted on the closure of all nonessential facilities, the decision was passed on to the president of the commission.

There was a lot of confusion during the meeting as one member of the commission stated, “We threw this together.”

Another meeting was set for Thursday, March 19 to reconvene.

UPDATE (1:33 P.M.) — A local state of emergency was declared for Mobile County.

The Mobile County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is to be held at the Mobile Government Plaza Auditorium.

Here’s the agenda list:

1) DISCUSS Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which may pose a hazard to the safety and welfare of the general public.

2) CONSIDER adopting a resolution declaring a local state of emergency.

3) CONSIDER authorizing the closure of certain County facilities by direction of the President of the Mobile County Commission or by adoption of a resolution or other instrument.

4) CONSIDER authorizing any other actions related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

5) CONSIDER authorizing cancellation and/or rescheduling of any Mobile County Commission meetings as necessary.

6) Commission announcements and/or comments.

7) APPROVE request for motion to adjourn until March 23, 2020.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories