Mobile County Commission to hold a Special Emergency Meeting

UPDATE (1:59 p.m.) — As the Mobile County Commission voted on the closure of all nonessential facilities, the decision was passed on to the president of the commission.

There was a lot of confusion during the meeting as one member of the commission stated, “We threw this together.”

Another meeting was set for Thursday, March 19 to reconvene.

UPDATE (1:33 P.M.) — A local state of emergency was declared for Mobile County.

The Mobile County Commission will hold a special meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is to be held at the Mobile Government Plaza Auditorium.

Here’s the agenda list:

1) DISCUSS Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic which may pose a hazard to the safety and welfare of the general public.

2) CONSIDER adopting a resolution declaring a local state of emergency.

3) CONSIDER authorizing the closure of certain County facilities by direction of the President of the Mobile County Commission or by adoption of a resolution or other instrument.

4) CONSIDER authorizing any other actions related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

5) CONSIDER authorizing cancellation and/or rescheduling of any Mobile County Commission meetings as necessary.

6) Commission announcements and/or comments.

7) APPROVE request for motion to adjourn until March 23, 2020.

