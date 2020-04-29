Mobile County Animal Shelter reopens Friday, changes adoption procedures

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter will reopen Friday, after being closed due to coronavirus concerns.

There will be changes to their adoption procedures. You must make an appointment to adopt an animal.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, and clients will not be allowed to browse through the kennels. Each animal will be brought outside to a public play area. The Animal Shelter will only be open Monday through Friday.

Here are the details in their Facebook post.

If you are interested in adopting an animal, click here. To see animals up for adoption, click here.

LATEST STORIES: