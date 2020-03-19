Mobile County addresses pregnancy and COVID-19

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)– Amid concerns about pregnant women being infected by COVID-19, Dr. Rendi Murphree with The Mobile County Health Department says these women are a sensitive population, but they are not seeing more severe symptoms or complications with them.

She says these women should follow social distancing and isolation recommendations as much as possible.

“We still want them to go in for well baby exams, and with appointments and those sorts of things, but everything I’ve seen about severity of the illness, it does not appear that pregnant women are following into that higher risk category”, said Dr. Murphree.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, it’s unknown if COVID-19 would cause problems during pregnancy or if a pregnant woman would pass the virus on to her baby during pregnancy or delivery. The CDC says no infants born to mothers with COVID-19 have tested positive for the virus.

