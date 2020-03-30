Mobile community prays for healthcare workers at ‘Light it Up Mobile’

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile community came together to pray for healthcare workers at “Light it Up Mobile” Sunday.
The event called for the community to drive and park at their nearest participating hospital to pray over healthcare workers in this time of need.
Participants were asked to flash their lights for staff and patients to see.
