Mobile community prays for healthcare workers at ‘Light it Up Mobile’

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile community came together to pray for healthcare workers at “Light it Up Mobile” Sunday.

The event called for the community to drive and park at their nearest participating hospital to pray over healthcare workers in this time of need.

Participants were asked to flash their lights for staff and patients to see.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories