Mobile Civic Center coronavirus testing site opens Monday

MOBILE, Ala. — The testing site at Ladd-Peebles Stadium is moving to the Mobile Civic Center starting Monday. The testing site is run by USA Health.

“Moving the testing site will make it safer for our patients and staff during severe weather, and will ensure those being tested prior to surgery won’t have to postpone needed procedures this summer,” said Michelle Dudley, executive director of practice management for USA Health and assistant vice president for medical affairs for the USA College of Medicine.

Up to 200 patients a day have been tested at the Ladd Peebles site.

At the new location, near Interstate 10 at 401 Civic Center Drive, the process for being tested will remain much the same. Patients will drive inside the civic center arena through over-sized doors for testing and then drive out, said Natalie Fox, DNP, PNP-BC, chief nursing officer for USA Health physician practices.

A reminder that testing is by appointment only and those seeking testing should call 1-888-USA-2650 (1-888-872-2650). Phones are answered weekdays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The tests are performed weekdays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. No one will be admitted to the site for testing without an appointment and proper identification. USA Health patients can continue to contact their USA Health provider if they believe they need to be tested.

