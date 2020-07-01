Mobile City Council to vote on mask ordinance in special called meeting today

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile City Council will meet Wednesday afternoon to vote on the mask ordinance during a special called meeting.

Council members heard speakers on both sides of the issue during Tuesday’s city council meeting. The Chief Medical Officers and doctors from all four local hospitals, the president of the Medical Society of Mobile County, the Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, and citizens all spoke their piece during the lengthy meeting.

After listening to both sides of the arguments, the council decided to delay the vote for the special called meeting Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

In his nightly letter to the citizens of Mobile, Mayor Sandy Stimpson said the city has identified several ways to make improvements to the ordinance. One example given was looking at options for a “sunset” date, and taking a look at the penalties for violating the order.

Dr. Burt Eichold, the Health Officer for the Mobile County Health Department, said at the meeting Tuesday he wanted the ordinance to be in effect for at least 30 days, and hoped it could be longer.

The city will be working with the council to make the changes before the meeting.

Tuesday, Mobile County set a single-day record for new cases of the virus, with 118 confirmed positive tests. In the last week, there have been four days with the number of new cases above 100.

Mayor Stimpson wrote in his letter, “As I said at the meeting today – our goal is not to write tickets, but to convince more citizens to use masks when around others in public places. As we’ve all seen, there are too many instances of people disregarding the CDC guidelines, and as a result we are exposing too many of our citizens to the virus. This is the problem we are trying to solve.”

LATEST STORIES: