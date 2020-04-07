Mobile City Council approves ordinance allowing officers to write curfew citations

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD can now write you a ticket if you violate the city’s curfew.
The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved a new ordinance allowing for the enforcement of the city’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson ordered the curfew last week on the same day that Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order.
The new citations will also carry a fine of $100 for the first offense and $200 for a second offense.
