Mobile City Council approves ordinance allowing officers to write curfew citations

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — MPD can now write you a ticket if you violate the city’s curfew.

The Mobile City Council on Tuesday approved a new ordinance allowing for the enforcement of the city’s 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson ordered the curfew last week on the same day that Governor Kay Ivey issued a statewide stay-at-home order.

The new citations will also carry a fine of $100 for the first offense and $200 for a second offense.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories