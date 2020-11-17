Mobile Christmas tree lighting planned for Friday

UNEDITED PRESS RELEASE:

Media Alert: City of Mobile to host Christmas Tree Lighting Friday in Mardi Gras Park

Mobile, Ala – The City of Mobile will be hosting its annual “Lighting of the Christmas Tree” on Friday, Nov. 20 in Mardi Gras Park. The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. with Mayor Sandy Stimpson leading the lighting ceremony at approximately 6:10 p.m.

As a safeguard against COVID-19, social distancing and face coverings will be required and there will be no entertainment or on-site activities following the tree lighting. “Grab-n-go” bags of holiday crafts will be available for children at stations located on Church Street and Royal Street. After the event, spectators can head over to Streets Alive in the entertainment district and support Mobile’s downtown businesses and restaurants. Who knows? You might even see Santa Claus!

Who: Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Capt. Trey Jones of the Salvation Army of Coastal Alabama

What: Lighting of the Christmas Tree

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

Where: Mardi Gras Park (S. Royal Street)





Additional Holiday events coming up in the City of Mobile:

Zentangle 3D Christmas Star

Mobile Art Instructional Center, 200 Parkway West

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Fee – $32 (Students will need to bring their own supplies)

Christmas Icebox Cookies

Rickarby Recreation Center, 550 Rickarby Street

Wednesday, Dec. 2 — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. 5:15 p.m.

Christmas Pinecone Table Craft

Rickarby Recreation Center, 550 Rickarby Street

Thursday, Dec. 3 — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 17 — 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Mobile Saenger Theatre 2020 Christmas Movie Series

*See Films and Dates on flyer below

$6 for adult tickets

$3 for children (12 and under)

$3 for seniors (over 60)