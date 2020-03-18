Mobile bookshop owner finding new ways to interact with customers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One Mobile bookshop voluntarily decided to close its doors to try and help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Haunted Bookshop, which is downtown, closed on Monday, but they’re still finding ways to interact with customers.

The owner, Angela Trigg, decided to close her doors after reading about the spread of the virus and ways to help prevent the spread.

“If we’re going to isolate this any week at all, this week was the week to do it. We have a chance early on help exponentially flatten that curve more than if we waited,” she said.

As an owner of an independent bookshop, she relies on her customers coming into the store.

“One of the charms of an indie bookstore is being able to come in and browse and discover books that you didn’t know that you wanted,” said Trigg.

She also is offering to waive the local shipping costs to places within an hour of Mobile, like Biloxi and Pensacola.

Social distancing and health guidelines have caused her to improvise, through her online stores and social media.

“I started curbside delivery. You can go to theHauntedbookshopMobile.com and order there and we can coordinate. Or I can do home delivery in the Downtown, Midtown area,” said Trigg. “Part of the joy is going around and doing self-discovery, browsing, and stuff and I thought maybe I might do a video tour so people can virtually come through the door and stuff like that. I’m open to ideas.”

But, she says she hasn’t quite been able to figure out how to bring all of the charm and comforts of her store, online.

“I won’t be able to bring the smell to you,” laughed Trigg.

Trigg says she hopes to re-open next week, but that is subject to change.

