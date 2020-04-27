Mobile Baykeeper tests waterways weekly for bacteria

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With social distancing in place due to COVID-19, many people have been enjoying outdoor activities on the water such as kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, and boating.

Cade Kistler with Mobile Baykeeper says that they go out weekly during April through September to test numerous water sites across the Gulf Coast for high levels of bacteria that could make people sick.

He explains, “If the quantity of the bacteria is really high then there is a high likelihood you could get sick if you are swimming in that water or you have an open cut. Or if someone dunks your kid under the water playing around and they drink some of that water, there is a high likelihood they could get sick.”

Mobile Baykeeper reports all of their testing results on their website www.mobilebaykeeper.org/swim where you can see the water quality of your favorite swim spots to see if it is safe to be in the water that day, or if you should wait until the levels go down.

Cade says that high levels of bacteria can be caused by sewer spills, septic tanks, and livestock among other causes. So, once Mobile Baykeeper sees an issue they work to find the cause and a solution with the resources they have to make the water safe as soon as possible.

