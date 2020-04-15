Mobile Baykeeper reminds people flushable wipes are not flushable, cause sewage spills

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, many people have bought in bulk, causing certain items to go out of stock such as toilet paper. As a result, many have replaced toilet paper with flushable wipes. Cade Kistler, Program Director at Mobile Baykeeper, explains that flushable wipes are not actually flushable and can cause major issues.

He explains, “So flushable wipes don’t break down the way that toilet paper does, so while they say flushable and they usually will make it from your house to the sewer main, they can build up in the sewer main and start to clog pipes. I  think there’s a hashtag out there, ‘wipes clog pipes.’”

Cade also says that companies use the word “flushable” to sell their brand, but they should never be flushed. As an alternate plan to help keep our sewer lines clear, Cade suggests if you are forced to use wipes, paper towels, napkins, or anything other than toilet paper, to put that in a bag, seal it up, and put it in the trash.

While this might seem unsanitary, it is known that COVID-19 can be found in waste water before it is treated, so sewage spills not only make a mess, but are also a health risk.

