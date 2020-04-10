Mobile Baykeeper releases COVID-19 resource guide to show you where you can safely go outdoors

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With businesses closed and other restrictions in place, many are taking to the outdoors. But some spots are getting too crowded, while others are relatively unused.

The goal of the Mobile Baykeeper’s COVID-19 Resource Guide is to let the public know where they can safely go and enjoy the outdoors.

“What’s a good place to go swimming, where’s a good boat launch, as oppposed to the one boat launch where everyone and their mama is going, spread this love,” said Executive Director Casi Callaway. “A great tool to get people outside, where to go, and again those same tools on how to get outside safely and carefully.”

Meanwhile, Mobile Baykeeper is continuing its environmental agenda, despite difficulties in funding.

“Our work is still important to get done, we still want to tell people to get outside, we still have to make sure we’ve got clean water for people to go swimming,” said Callaway. “We’ve got big work to continue doing and a big struggle to continue to bring in the funds, especially from a timing perspective.”

One of their biggest fundraisers, the Grandman Triathlon, is now postponed from the end of May to September 26. The Jubilee Kids Triathlon will now take place September 27.