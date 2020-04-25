Mobile barbershop owner decides to reopen despite coronavirus closure rules

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We are all ready to get back to life the way it was before the coronavirus pandemic. One reason– it’s taken, and is still taking, a huge toll on our nation’s economy, as well as our local economy. Businesses around the country remain closed due to the coronavirus crisis. But a West Mobile barbershop owner decided to reopen his shop this week.

Joel Edwards who owns Mike’s Barber Shop says someone had to step up. So now, he’s become a “voice for all the barbers” struggling in our community.

After being closed for a month, despite the governor’s orders to keep all non-essential businesses closed, for now, Edwards decided it was time to go back to work. He started accepting appointments again on April 21.

“We were met with a tremendous amount of people that were just trying to pour through the door,” Edwards told WKRG News 5.

Later that day, he was issued a cease and desist order by the City of Mobile, as well as a $500 fine for rule violation. Despite that, he opened his shop again Wednesday. But that didn’t last long.

“We were met with the director of public health and safety and former police chief James Barber,” Edwards said.

Edwards’ barbershop has not been open since.

He said, “The only option that was given to me is I could, if I did decide to come back and open up I would be met with a lock on the door.”

Edwards says he decided to reopen his shop, because he had no other choice.

He said, “The money’s about to run out and I’m not going to lose everything that I’ve worked my entire life for because somebody thinks that we can’t be safe enough to do it. It’s not fair to my dad who’s worked for 40 years in this business to build everything that he’s got. He’s got a mortgage, he’s got a truck note. I mean, he’s got all these things to worry about. It’s not fair to Justin who’s got a wedding coming up in October. It’s not fair to any of the other barbers.”

And he says people rely on their barbers for more than just haircuts.

“People don’t realize how much their barbers rely on them either. It’s a matter of sanity. I’m going crazy sitting at home. I can only clean my house so many times,” said Edwards.

He says he met with Mayor Sandy Stimpson Thursday about a plan going forward.

“He met with all the barbers and cosmetologist and we sent up a set of guidelines to the governor,” said Edwards.

Edwards was told the subject is on the agenda for the governor’s next board meeting.

He says all he wants is permission to go back to work. He also tells News 5 that he and the other barbers in his shop applied for unemployment and were denied. He says applications for small business loans and grants were also denied.

