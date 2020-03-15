Mobile, Baldwin Starbucks going drive-thru and grab-and-go only beginning Monday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Starbucks won’t be a place to hang out with your coffee for awhile. Starting Monday, locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties will be drive-thru and grab-and-go only. People can come inside but there won’t be much if any, seating available.

It’s part of an effort to minimize contact and limit the spread of illness during the fear over the Coronavirus. This is being rolled out on a district by district basis. According to a letter from the company, they would consider closing a location if conditions warrant it.

