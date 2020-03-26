Mobile, Baldwin school superintendents release statements on school closing

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile County and Baldwin County school superintendents released statements on school closing for the remainder of the school year.

Mobile County Superintendent Chresal D. Threadgill released the following statement:

MCPSS Employees, Parents, and Guardians,

I hope everyone is staying well and safe during this difficult time for our nation, state, and community. As indicated before, I am trying to remain transparent in my communication with each of you, as I receive updates. We just received notice from Governor Kay Ivey and State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey that they are NOT REOPENING schools statewide FOR TRADITIONAL FACE-TO-FACE SCHOOLING for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. However, we will have alternative schooling in place beginning after spring break. I am aware that there are many questions, but I ask that you remain patient as we work through this unprecedented time together.

I have communicated with our principals to relay to their teachers that we will honor next week officially as our district’s spring break, which is from March 30 through April 3. All contact with parents and students during this time should be extremely minimal, and there should be no additional coursework assigned. If, as a parent, you would like to continue with routines already established, you are welcome to continue working on the packets provided.

But again, and officially, all online instruction should cease for the week of spring break.

By April 6, even though traditional classes will not be in session, we will have a plan to continue educating our students until we are able to return to the traditional classroom setting.

I continue to ask all of our MCPSS parents, students, faculty, staff, and students to remain tough and remember that we can withstand all obstacles we face. I hope each family enjoys spring break with some much-deserved family time, even under these circumstances. Again, I will communicate further information as we have it.

Thank you for your continued patience and support for Mobile County Public Schools. I am proud of how our students, parents, and teachers have adapted to this, and I do look forward to the day our students can return.

SENIOR PARENTS

We have developed a plan to ensure that all seniors, who are currently ON TRACK to graduate, will graduate on time if at all possible. VERY IMPORTANT COMMUNICATION WITH DETAILS REGARDING YOUR INDIVIDUAL SENIOR(S) WILL BE SENT VIA MAIL, TELEPHONE, AND OTHER METHODS OF COMMUNICATION AFTER SPRING BREAK.

Respectfully,

Chresal D. Threadgill

Superintendent

Mobile County Public Schools

Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following statement:

Parents,

When you see the evening news, you will hear Governor Kay Ivey, along with State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey, announced today public school students in Alabama will NOT be returning to physical classrooms for the remainder of this school year.

We learned of this information just as quickly as you did today but we have been anticipating such an announcement. Our curriculum teams have prepared for this announcement and we have a plan to continue education with a distance learning program for your children. In fact, we don’t just have one plan, we have multiple plans.

Some students will continue their online course of study much like our virtual students currently learn. Some students will work in a hybrid format with packets of information provided by their instructors.

We will send you detailed information on how this distance learning program will work for you and your family based specifically upon your child’s grade level: graduating seniors, high school students and K through 8 and our exceptional students. You will receive this information next week.

Please continue with practice and enrichment as scheduled through the end of next week. We will hold our spring break as originally scheduled and when we return from spring break on Monday, April 13th, we will begin this new regimen of distance learning.

During this time, we will continue working with our staff and teachers to make sure everyone is prepared to instruct and support this technology, as well as the alternative methods being offered.

Once again, I cannot express to you the incredible team of teachers and support staff we have in our system. All four thousand of our employees have remained on call, working from home and other remote locations as instructed, to support our mission. I have never felt so blessed to work with such an amazing group of people and to live in such an amazing part of the country.

Thank you again for your support of our system and thank you for the patience you have had with our adjustments to this new setting. We have had a very short amount of time to make what is a very dramatic change in how we typically do business and all of us appreciate the positive attitude you and your children have shown throughout this process.

We will be in touch again next week. Stay safe and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Thank you,

Eddie Tyler,

Superintendent

#BaldwinProud #CommunityStrong

LATEST STORIES