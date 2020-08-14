Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke counties low-risk for COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to Alabama Public Health’s COVID-19 Risk Indicator Dashboard, Mobile, Baldwin and Clarke counties are in the low-risk category.

Low risk means a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 percent or less testing positive over the previous two weeks). The percent of those testing positive and visits for COVID-like symptoms have been declining in Mobile, Baldwin and Clarke counties.

Washington, Monroe, Escambia and Conecuh counties are in the moderate-risk category, meaning the counties are in a downward trajectory of 7-13 days. The percent of those testing positive has not been declining in the past 14 days.

The main indicator for limiting the risk of COVID-19 spread in the community is the number of days a county has a downward trend of new cases each day, whether the case counts are increasing or decreasing influences a county’s risk level.

In determining the trajectory of cases, there is a five-day grace period, meaning that each county can have up to five days with an increase in new cases in a 14-day window before they are considered to not be in a downward trajectory.

Data posted on the dashboard are updated on Fridays for data reported through the previous Saturday. Data are lagged to allow for completeness in reporting. These data can change as new information about cases is gathered or updated, which means the risk categories could change from red to green and back to red. All data are provisional and subject to change.

If the number of cases is staying the same or is increasing, the category will be Very High Risk (Red).

If a county has decreasing case counts for 1 to 6 days, they will begin in the High Risk (orange) category.

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 7-13 days, they will begin in the Moderate (yellow) category.

If a county is in a downward trajectory of 14 or more days (or has a rate of 10 or less over the previous 2 weeks), they will begin in the Low Risk (green) category.

