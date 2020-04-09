Mayor: Mobile-area hospitals say they’re ready for possible COVID-19 surge

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile- area hospitals are prepared for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.

During the city’s press conference Thursday, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson said he spoke to Governor Kay Ivey about the possibility of creating an off-site hospital at the convention center, and if there was even such a need for the city. Stimpson said he called the CEOs of the area-hospitals who each said they still had a lot of the capacity available to handle COVID-19 patients and they were not concerned at this time that they were going to max out. Stimpson said the CEOs asked if there were resources to build an off-site hospital, they would prefer those resources to be used at their hospitals so they can convert rooms to handle an expected surge. Stimpson said he will follow up with Governor Ivey and the Alabama Department of Health with that information to further discuss the necessity of an off-site hospital.

“I felt like that was very good information to hear that all of them had beds available and all of them were ready for the surge should it come,” said Stimpson.

Infirmary Health Systems’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Admire said because of the social distancing efforts, the city has lowered the curve and the projections have gone down on the numbers of cases and deaths locally. However, Dr. Admire announced they estimate a peak of coronavirus patients between April 18-21.

The Mobile Infirmary has opened the 4th floor of the hospital for COVID patients only. The floor has 40 beds in addition to 14 MICU (Medical Intensive Care Unit) beds, all ventilator-capable, with another 25 additional ventilator-capable beds in a separate wing. The hospital plans on adding another 20-30 beds in another wing this weekend. That is part of the first phase. If needed, the hospital says they will go to phase 2 where they will add another Intensive Care Unit with another 24 beds and a PACU. They could also add a wing on the 3rd floor of the hospital dedicated to COVID-19 patients. Dr. Admire said at the peak, there could be close to 250 beds. This is on top of what other area-hospitals have planned.

Dr. Admire said he is optimistic the city could “get back to normal” by this summer.

