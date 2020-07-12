Mobile Archbishop to join Sunday services at Foley church where priest was hospitalized for COVID treatment

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Prayers continue to go up for a Foley Pastor diagnosed with COVID-19 and undergoing treatment at a hospital. Pastor Paul Zoghby of St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish was hospitalized late last week.

Today Mobile Archbishop Thomas Rodi is expected to celebrate mass there at 8 and 10:30 Sunday morning. Zoghby was one of two pastors in the Mobile Archdiocese who tested positive for COVID last week and won’t attend services in person this week.

