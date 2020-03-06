Mobile, Baldwin County Health Departments respond to COVID-19 case in Northwest Florida

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Both the Mobile and Baldwin County Health Departments sent statements News 5 requested about how they are monitoring coronavirus. This update comes after the Florida Health Department announced on Thursday that a Santa Rosa County resident tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the statement from Mobile County:

“The Mobile County Health Department continues to work with our public health partners to learn, prepare and provide the most up-to-date information to the public about the novel coronavirus COVID-19. MCHD has been in almost constant daily contact with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and is coordinating our response efforts with multiple agencies. With the growing public concern about this coronavirus, our knowledge continues to increase. While no cases have been identified in Alabama at this time, we continue to monitor and prepare. Currently a vaccine or drug is not available for COVID-19. Individuals can practice everyday prevention measures like frequent hand washing or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer, cleaning high-touch surfaces with disinfectants, staying home when sick, avoiding handshakes when possible, and covering coughs and sneezes with your sleeve or a tissue.”

J. Mark Bryant / Mobile County Health Department

Baldwin County referred us to the Alabama Department of Public Health, who issued the following statement:

“The Alabama Department of Public Health continues to advise persons to follow precautions to reduce respiratory droplet illness including frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizer, covering cough, staying at home when ill, taking advice of physicians or healthcare providers, and getting a flu shot if they have not already had this season to prevent influenza. Persons should follow vetted sources of information for updates including http://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/2019-coronavirus.html and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html. The Alabama Department of Public Health is monitoring information from surrounding states and throughout the United States and remains committed to promoting and protecting the health of our citizens.” Dr. Karen Landers / Alabama Department of Public Health

