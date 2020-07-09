MOB Music Fest to be held virtually

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This year’s MOB Music Fest will be held online instead of in Downtown Mobile.

The annual music festival is usually held in Downtown Mobile every summer but made the transition online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for the festival’s third year.

The virtual music festival will be held on their website, Facebook, and YouTube pages.

MOB Music Fest kicks off on July 10 along with Mobile’s LODA Art Walk.

The virtual event goes from Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12, from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm.

The music festival will feature live bands, dance teams, indie artists, and local DJs. It is a free event, and open to the public. It is sponsored by Opportunity 4 Entertainers & Performing Arts, Mobile County, the City of Mobile, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, and the Mobile Arts Council.

