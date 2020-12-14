JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi’s top health officials received the first COVID-19 vaccinations in the state on Monday.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers and Senior Deputy/Director of Health Protection Jim Craig were the first in the state to receive the vaccine.

First COVID vaccination in MS – proud and privileged pic.twitter.com/wVl4ifJGjN — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 14, 2020

According to Dr. Thomas Dobbs, 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered to the state’s health care system. Frontline workers, those most at risk and long term care facilities will be the first to receive the vaccine. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency will help distribute the vaccine, along with the Mississippi National Guard.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) announced it received its allotment of 780 vials of the vaccine on Monday. According to leaders, each vial is able to yield five doses for the vaccine for a total of 3,900 doses. This initial allotment of the vaccine is for distribution to UMMC employees only.

(Courtesy: UMMC)

Manager of Emergency Services Jason Smith, RN, in black jacket, and Assistant Directory of Pharmacy Services, Brad Somers, in tie. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Manager of Emergency Services Jason Smith, RN, in black jacket, and Assistant Directory of Pharmacy Services, Brad Somers, in tie. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Manager of Emergency Services Jason Smith, RN, in black jacket, and Assistant Directory of Pharmacy Services, Brad Somers, in tie. (Courtesy: UMMC)

Manager of Emergency Services Jason Smith, RN, in black jacket, and Assistant Directory of Pharmacy Services, Brad Somers, in tie. (Courtesy: UMMC)

An employee COVID-19 vaccine clinic has been established in the lobby of the Blair E. Batson Tower at Children’s of Mississippi. It is expected that the employee vaccine clinic will begin fully operating in the afternoon of Wednesday, December 16.

The COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for UMMC employees, but it is strongly encouraged by Medical Center leadership.

LATEST STORIES: