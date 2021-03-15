Mississippians pleased with Governor Reeves announcement for vaccine eligibility expansion

Pascagoula, MS. (WKRG)-A major covid-19 vaccination eligibility announcement coming out of Mississippi.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announcing today, via Twitter starting tomorrow all Mississippians 18 and older will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks. If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY!



Starting tomorrow, ALL new appointments will be open to ALL Mississippians. Get your shot friends – and let’s get back to normal! — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 15, 2021

Mississippi is only the second state, behind Alaska to make this expansion. Mississippians we spoke to like Debbie Fulkerson, say they believe it was the right step taken I love it, I think the more shots we get in arms the safer we’re gonna be. I think he’s doing a great job, he’s kept us informed and that’s all you can do is keep us informed and get us the shots.”

Governor Reeves also encouraging those currently eligible to go ahead and make their appointments before the expansion, ending the tweet with “let’s get back to normal!”. If you remember, just at the beginning of this month Governor Reeves also lifted most of the state’s covid restrictions including their mask mandate.

As of Sunday, only about 20% of the state had received at least one shot and 11% were fully vaccinated. So, this expansion will really open that up to those who want it. Laura Fossler, another Mississippian saying “It’s wonderful, I actually signed up for mine and it’ll be my first one so it’s great because that way everyone can be protected. It’s good to see the numbers going down and such cause as you can see I can’t stand to wear the mask.”