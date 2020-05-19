Mississippi woman: Baldwin Co. vacation rental company offered full credit, but switched to partial cash refund

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Before the pandemic ramped up, Brooke Knight of Hurley, Miss., booked a family vacation in Orange Beach for mid-July. Then the beaches closed.

She booked her stay through Liquid Life.

When the beaches closed, she got an email from the company saying the following:

“At this time, we are extending a credit for the amount above [$1,083.67]. You will be able to use this credit any time in the future. And, we will provide a legitimate discount of 20 percent on your next vacation.”

Knight said she was fine with that, and was happy to pay what she referred to as a $98 processing fee.

But a little while after she got that original email, she opened her mailbox to find out that offer was no longer valid.

“I had a letter in there from them and a check for $758 dollars. My credit amount was $1,083.58,” she said. She says she then called and emailed the company to see if she could get her original credit offer back or ask why she was given so much less than what she paid.

She shared the email responses with us, where the company indicated their decision was final.

We walked into the Liquid Life offices in Orange Beach, and ended up speaking with owner Randy Hall in his office. He did not want to go on camera, but told us the company legally did not have to give any of these customers any money back at all. Per the company’s policy agreement, “no refunds are given for events out of our control.”

We reached out to several other rental companies that work with properties along the Baldwin County beaches, who told us they either offered a full cash refund or a full credit to people who had booked stays while the beaches were closed.

Hall told us he knew of other companies who did not offer any refund or credit whatsoever, and Liquid Life was trying to meet somewhere in the middle to help customers out.

He also told us Liquid Life is a large company, so those upset are only a small fraction of those who booked; that the company did not have the resources to go case by case and give cash to employees who wanted cash and credit to employees who wanted credit; and he claims Liquid Life “won” all complaints filed by customers with the Attorney General’s Office and credit card companies.

