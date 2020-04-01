Mississippi Today: Reeves finalizing plans for statewide shelter-in-place order

BY ADAM GANUCHEAU AND ERICA HENSLEY

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Gov. Tate Reeves, who for weeks resisted calls to issue a statewide order requiring residents to stay at home, is finalizing plans to issue such an order — a decision that comes amid mounting pressure from the state’s top medical leaders and lawmakers.

Sources familiar with Reeves’ plans told Mississippi Today that Reeves could announce the statewide stay-at-home order as early as Wednesday afternoon. The governor’s decision, sources said, was based in part on models showing Mississippi’s cases peaking near the end of April and early May.

For weeks, Reeves has maintained that the spread of cases in Mississippi did not yet warrant such action, also citing the potential effect of a shutdown on the state’s economy. As of Wednesday morning, governors in at least 33 states had issued some form of statewide shelter-in-place order.

We will be making a major announcement regarding a new phase in Mississippi’s efforts to combat COVID-19 at 3:30. It will require all of us to adapt in order to save lives. Check your local news or follow on our Facebook page where we will live stream. God bless and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/jRu9wflQ9f — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) April 1, 2020

