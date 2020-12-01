Mississippi surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for first time

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi is reporting a record number of coronavirus hospitalizations for a single day.

The state Department of Health says Monday that 1,008 people were hospitalized with the virus the day before. This marks the first time that coronavirus hospitalizations in the state have topped 1,000.

Numbers have risen steadily since Nov. 10, when 669 virus hospitalizations were reported. The state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, says the record comes ahead of an “anticipated Thanksgiving acceleration” in coronavirus cases. Dobbs says the coronavirus situation in Mississippi is “truly serious.” He is urging people to protect themselves and their families.

