Mississippi sets another COVID-19 hospitalization record

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One day after setting a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations in Mississippi, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the state set a new record.

According to a graph shared by Dr. Dobbs on Tuesday, 1,057 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state. Two hundred and fifty patients are in the ICU. The previous record for hospitalizations was 1,008, which was announced on Monday, November 30.

Setting new records on a regular basis. Healthcare is an exhaustible resource.



Please be safe and protect your family.



– Avoid social gatherings and anything that is not essential for your livelihood. pic.twitter.com/U5ByRMmh3J — thomas dobbs (@TCBPubHealth) December 1, 2020

During a news conference, Dr. Dobbs stated 12 major hospitals in Mississippi have zero ICU beds. He also said transmission of the virus is spreading among young people, who could spread the virus to the elderly. Health experts anticipate more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported 1,141 new coronavirus cases in the state, along with 29 additional deaths.

Dr. Dobbs encouraged Mississippians to avoid social gatherings and anything that is not essential for their livelihoods. He also said Mississippi could receive a limited number of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December.

