Mississippi governor extends mask mandate order; adds 10 more counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his Safe Return and county-specific executive orders, adding ten counties under the tighter social distancing measures to help limit transmission and protect public health.

After the governor consulted with State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and state health experts, ten additional counties were identified as localized regions with spikes in cases and at higher risk for transmission: Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall Counties. They join 13 other counties that have been under the additional restrictions for the past week.



“COVID-19 is spreading and killing in our state. It’s not a hypothetical—it is happening,” said Reeves. “Today, I’ve extended our executive orders to mitigate the threat, adding 10 counties to the list of those with stricter measures in place.”

Both executive orders are extended for an additional two weeks until 8:00 a.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020.

You can view the signed Executive Orders here: Executive Order No. 1508, Executive Order No. 1509. All executive orders regarding COVID-19 are available at governorreeves.ms.gov/covid-19.

The governor will hold a news conference to discuss the additional counties added to the list on Monday. The news conference starts at 2:30 p.m. at the State of Mississippi Woolfolk Building in Jackson.

