Mississippi governor receives COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. He stated he received the vaccine in order to demonstrate his confidence in its safety and efficacy.

On Tuesday, the governor announced COVID-19 vaccines will be available for Mississippians over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing conditions that make them more vulnerable to the virus.

The state of Mississippi is currently giving COVID19 immunizations for the following:

  • All Healthcare Workers and EMT / paramedics
  • Persons 65 years of age or older
  • Persons 18 – 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions

Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney received the vaccine on Tuesday.

Commissioner Mike Chaney receives COVID-19 vaccine

Video Courtesy: Gov. Tate Reeves Facebook page

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast