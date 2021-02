JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced Mississippi’s teachers and first responders will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting March 1, 2021.

The governor said the appointments will made available on Wednesday, February 24.

Teachers and first responders can call 1-877-978-6453 or go to https://covidvaccine.umc.edu/ to set up an appointment once they’re made available on Wednesday.

