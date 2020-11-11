Mississippi governor extends COVID-19 executive order through Dec. 11

Coronavirus

by: WJTV Web Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced that he has extended his “Safe Recovery” executive order through December 11, 2020. It had been set to expire on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. 

The governor also reset his county-specific orders, using the applicable data. The counties that now qualify for additional measures including mask requirements are Benton, Carroll, Covington, DeSoto, Forrest, Harrison, Humphreys, Jackson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Leflore, Lee, Marshall, Rankin, and Yalobusha.

“I know that we are all tired and ready to move on. But the virus is still here,” said Reeves. “It’s still working to infect and kill. We’ve gotten far better at dealing with it, and allowing for life to go on. But we’re not all the way there yet. Keep fighting and protecting the most vulnerable in your life. No matter where you are, please do your best to social distance and wear a mask.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories