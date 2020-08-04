Mississippi governor delays start to 7th-12th schools in COVID-19 hotspots; issues statewide mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced a new executive order to delay the start of some 7th-12th grade schools in COVID-19 hotspots in Mississippi.

The delayed start date affects the following counties:

  • Bolivar
  • Coahoma
  • Forrest
  • George
  • Hinds
  • Panola
  • Sunflower
  • Washington

According to Reeves, teachers and students across the state will be required to wear masks at schools. He also announced a statewide mask mandate for public gatherings for two weeks in order to allow schools to safely reopen. The mandate will start on Tuesday, August 4.

The school districts had to submit their reopening plans by Friday, July 31. The governor said he studied the plans and health data in order to make a decision about schools.

Several health officials and educators have called for the state to delay the start of school due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.

