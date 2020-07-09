Mississippi governor announces COVID-19 restrictions for 13 counties

Coronavirus

by: Kaitlin Howell

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves announced restrictions will be placed on 13 counties that are seeing a greater coronavirus (COVID-19) risk than others.

The restrictions will start in the following counties on Monday, July 13:

  • Hinds
  • Desoto
  • Madison
  • Harrison
  • Rankin
  • Jackson
  • Washington
  • Sunflower
  • Grenada
  • Claiborne
  • Jefferson
  • Wayne
  • Quitman

Reeves said citizens must wear masks when at businesses and at public gatherings. No more than 10 people can gather indoors and no more than 20 can gather outdoors.

The announcement comes after doctors from across the state addressed their concerns about the virus.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories