Mississippi breaks 6,000 cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 6,094 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 229 deaths.

  • New cases reported today: 183
  • New deaths reported today: 2

