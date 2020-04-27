Mississippi breaks 6,000 cases of COVID-19

MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 6,094 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 229 deaths.
- New cases reported today: 183
- New deaths reported today: 2
LATEST STORIES
- Spire offering credit assistance for small businesses
- Connecticut Woman finds emotional goodbye note on husband’s phone after his coronavirus death
- VIDEO: Fox protecting its family, scaring away bobcat in South Hadley
- UK says it won’t extend EU talks despite virus upheaval
- Elementary school principal battling cancer gets parade of support at home